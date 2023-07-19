Authorities investigating South Tucson homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The South Tucson Police Department requested the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a homicide investigation early Wednesday morning, July 19.

The PCSD says at approximately 1:00 a.m., the South Tucson Police Department was called to the 3000 block of South 6th Ave. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased male with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the male as 21-year-old Lionel Mathews.

South Tucson officers requested assistance from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit. Detectives arrived and began an investigation by processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Deputies say no arrests have been made. If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are requested to call 911, or they can call 88-CRIME and they can remain anonymous.

PCSD says the investigation into this incident continues.

