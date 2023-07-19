Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive heat and isolated strong storms

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) has been extended through Friday evening with additional daily record highs possible. Tucson’s storm chances decrease for the rest of the workweek, with greater coverage to the south and east. Storm coverage increases into the Tucson Metro again this weekend, cooling highs down by a few degrees.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. High near 111°

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. High near 112°.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 112°.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 108°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 108°.

