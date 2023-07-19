Former Tucson Police officer who shot suspected shoplifter gets grand jury transcript in preparation for possible third grand jury

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New details unfolded in court Tuesday in the legal saga of a fired Tucson Police officer who killed a shoplifting suspect. Defense lawyers will get to see grand jury testimony in the case of Ryan Remington.

You may recall he shot Richard Lee Richards outside a Lowe’s store on the south side in 2021, killing him.

Richards was in a mobility scooter and suspected of shoplifting. Remington was working off-duty as a security officer. Police say Richards pulled a knife and kept moving, ignoring Remington’s commands.

A grand jury indicted Remington last year on a manslaughter charge. But a judge sent the case back to a different grand jury after his attorneys argued it didn’t hear important information. The second grand jury declined to indict.

And it’s possible the case could go to a third grand jury. But to do that, the defense wants to make sure the next grand jury presented evidence correctly, and to do that, they want to see how the last one was handled. The defense says they need to see the transcript. The prosecution calls it a fishing expedition.

Ryan Remington was in court Tuesday for a hearing that won’t decide his fate for shooting shoplifting suspect Richard Lee Richards nine times as he drove away on his motorized scooter.

But this could be his third grand jury and his defense said that they need to see if the last grand jury, which did not indict him, heard the same expert statements that were used in the first one, and had problems. His defense wants to see the transcripts so they can write instructions. One concern is if the distortion of the perspective of a fish-eye camera was addressed, which the prosecution said was.

The prosecution said the concern is not about winning or losing this case but the precedent releasing the transcript could set for grand jury confidentiality.

The judge ultimately found for the defense but said names must be redacted to protect grand jurors. He also said the transcript cannot be seen outside the defense team or attached to publicly accessible records.

Defense attorney Mike Storie said that this case has taken too long, that the prosecution has not been responsive to requests, and that this timeline is interfering with Remington’s hearing to keep his law enforcement certification.

Richards’ sister Victoria was also in court and said she only wants justice for her brother.

