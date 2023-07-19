Frustration grows among residents without power in the Catalina Foothills

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Frustration continues to grow for many Foothill residents as they go on over 24 hours without power after Monday’s storm toppled powerlines and knocked out electricity for more than 20,000 Tucson Electric Power customers.

The record-breaking heat mixed with no air conditioning as many people upset.

“We haven’t had power since 4:30 yesterday. It is currently 92 degrees on one side of my house and 90 on the other. Both of my kids had to leave and spend the nights at friends’ houses,” said Micah Lemon, a Catalina Foothills resident.

Lemon said she and her elderly mother woke up feeling sick due to the heat in their home. It was difficult for them to go elsewhere because of their animals.

“We got three dogs at home that we can’t take anywhere because you can’t check into a hotel with three dogs,” said Lemon.

Earlier today, TEP set up ice stations which many foothill residents took advantage of. Yet, some say the ice may not be enough to keep their food fresh.

“We are all pretty much planning on emptying our fridges and our freezers at this point which is unfortunate. I did get some ice from TEP and took it over to the neighbors so they could keep their food frozen, but we can’t guarantee it, we are all thinking it is gone,” said Kathy Hollister, a Catalina Foothills resident.

Some residents said they already had to throw away food.

“We have had to throw away over two bags of stuff away already and now we have to go back and throw more stuff. We do not have enough coolers but lucky we have some friends that are going to bring some over,” said Lemon.

Hollister added that, at this point, she is more concerned about the well-being of her elderly neighbors.

“Across the street I have an elderly couple whose husband is wheelchair-bound. It is not easy to move him, and he relies on the electricity to lift him into his bed and to get into his chair, so it is creating a pretty big disadvantage for him,” said Hollister.

Hollister also said moving them to a cooler location would be difficult if the outage continues.

“It is very difficult to get him into any kind of vehicle. They don’t have a good transport systems for him so any time they have to move him is a major production,” said Hollister.

TEP will continue to work overnight to install new poles and lines. Some customers are not expected to have power restored until Wednesday night.

For residents looking to stay cool overnight, the American Red Cross has set up a cooling center at Catalina Magnet High School located at 3645 E. Pima St.

TEPs ice stations will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.

