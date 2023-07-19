At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 10 near Cortaro Road Tuesday, July 18.

DPS says a Dodge Ram pickup rolled over after hitting an SUV and at least one person from the pickup was thrown from the vehicle.

A teen male from the pickup has serious injuries, an adult male underwent surgery, and an adult female was hospitalized for a leg injury.

It is not known if the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries.

