At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says at least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 10 near Cortaro Road Tuesday, July 18.
DPS says a Dodge Ram pickup rolled over after hitting an SUV and at least one person from the pickup was thrown from the vehicle.
A teen male from the pickup has serious injuries, an adult male underwent surgery, and an adult female was hospitalized for a leg injury.
It is not known if the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries.
