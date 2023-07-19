Advertise
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.(Wade Gordon Jr. family | KTTC)
By KTTC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) - Officials in Minnesota say the body of a missing man has been in a pond.

KTTC reports that the body of Wade Gordon Jr. was found in a retention pond near Byron City Hall on Monday afternoon.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Gordon.

Authorities said Gordon’s family reported him missing on July 8 after he was last seen leaving his job the day before.

The mother of his children shared that it was unlike him to go off the radar and that his family was concerned for his safety.

Gordon’s vehicle was previously located at his work, Ornua Ingredients, with no personal belongings inside.

This week, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said its team found Gordon’s body in the pond after a concerned resident told them they heard a noise and told deputies to check the area.

Investigators are not sure if foul play was involved.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

