Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Adult Detention Complex booking area was closed from approximately 9:10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. due to possible fentanyl contamination on Wednesday, July 18.

According to PCSD, a corrections officer was conducting a search on a female inmate and discovered controlled substances on the inmate’s person. The substances were tested and were positive for xylazine and fentanyl. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a sedative used on animals for veterinary procedures and known as a substance of abuse.

Authorities said the arrestee, identified as 39-year-old Andrea Mendoza, had been brought to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Marana Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia x2 and a failure to appear warrant.

Mendoza is also facing charges of narcotics possession and promoting prison contraband were added after the controlled substance was located on the inmate. Five people were exposed during the recovery of the substance.

The PCSD said the exposures resulted from being close to the drug and handling the inmate’s clothing. Three of those exposed were corrections officers.

Authorities said all of those exposed were cleared medically and the booking area was closed until the area could be de-contaminated properly.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.