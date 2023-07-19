Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination

39-year-old Andrea Mendoza
39-year-old Andrea Mendoza(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Adult Detention Complex booking area was closed from approximately 9:10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. due to possible fentanyl contamination on Wednesday, July 18.

According to PCSD, a corrections officer was conducting a search on a female inmate and discovered controlled substances on the inmate’s person. The substances were tested and were positive for xylazine and fentanyl. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a sedative used on animals for veterinary procedures and known as a substance of abuse.

Authorities said the arrestee, identified as 39-year-old Andrea Mendoza, had been brought to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Marana Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia x2 and a failure to appear warrant.

Mendoza is also facing charges of narcotics possession and promoting prison contraband were added after the controlled substance was located on the inmate. Five people were exposed during the recovery of the substance.

The PCSD said the exposures resulted from being close to the drug and handling the inmate’s clothing. Three of those exposed were corrections officers.

Authorities said all of those exposed were cleared medically and the booking area was closed until the area could be de-contaminated properly.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early...
WATCH: At least two injured in shooting during house party in Pima County
Man injured in shooting at Circle K in Tucson
Storm creates road hazards around Pima County
TEP works to restore power in Foothills area
Dozens of animals recovered in Pima County hoarding situation

Latest News

Oro Valley Police searching for two theft suspects
UPDATE: Oro Valley Police identify two theft suspects
According to the Tucson Police Department, a body was recovered from the Alamo Wash on Tuesday...
TPD: Body recovered from Alamo Wash at Stella and Kolb
Each year, free sandbags are made available at locations across southern Arizona.
LIST: Free sandbags available throughout southern Arizona
Tuesday marks two-year anniversary of mass shooting in Tucson