Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Tucson road

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is warning of a crash that shut down a road.

TPD says a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened at East 5th Street and North Jefferson Avenue.

That is near 5th Street and Craycroft.

TPD says that area will be closed during the morning commute.

