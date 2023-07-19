Advertise
TFD control building fire near Speedway Antique Mall

TFD control building fire near Speedway Antique Mall
TFD control building fire near Speedway Antique Mall(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department has controlled a fire in the 5000 block of E. Speedway behind the Unique Upholstery building.

The TFD advises said the primary search is clear and no injuries were reported.

Crews said the fire began in the alley and spread to the back of the Unique Upholstery building and several sheds.

The TFD says fire-cause investigators are on the scene.

