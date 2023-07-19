Advertise
TPD: Body recovered from Alamo Wash at Stella and Kolb

According to the Tucson Police Department, a body was recovered from the Alamo Wash on Tuesday...
According to the Tucson Police Department, a body was recovered from the Alamo Wash on Tuesday morning.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Tucson Police Department, a body was recovered from the Alamo Wash on Tuesday morning.

The TPD said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the 6900 block of E. Casey Pl.

Tucson police said this will be handled as a death investigation/medical call. They said nothing suspicious was noted.

