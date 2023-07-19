TPD: Body recovered from Alamo Wash at Stella and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Tucson Police Department, a body was recovered from the Alamo Wash on Tuesday morning.

The TPD said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive male in the 6900 block of E. Casey Pl.

Tucson police said this will be handled as a death investigation/medical call. They said nothing suspicious was noted.

