Tucson Police looking for bank robbery suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department needs the public’s help to find a bank robbery suspect.

TPD says the suspect attempted to rob employees at Wells Fargo Bank (7191 E Golf Links).

The incident happened July 13.

If you recognize this suspect please contact 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.

