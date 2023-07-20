Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.(Source: Baker County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 10-month-old baby is dead after being left in a hot car that reached triple-digit temperatures.

The woman who was caring for the child has been arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Police say Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours.

The outside temperature had reached 98 degrees, but the internal temperature of the car was higher than 133 degrees.

Jewell said she left the baby in the car assuming the child was sleeping and went on with her duties caring for other children inside a home.

The baby’s mother found the child strapped in a car seat inside the hot vehicle.

Medical staff registered the infant’s internal temperature at 110 degrees, the highest the thermometer can read.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Andrea Mendoza
Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination
A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash near Craycroft and 5th Street in Tucson early...
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Tucson road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Valer Catuna, 55, pled guilty in the beating death of 53-year-old William Griswold at a...
Owner of Phoenix adult care home sentenced to 21 years for beating patient to death
President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from...
Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect