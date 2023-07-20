8 Arizona Powerball players score grand prizes; ‘The Pick’ winner in Gilbert earns $1 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Although the Powerball jackpot win wasn’t in Arizona, some lucky lottery players still won significant prizes! Eight winners won $50,000 for the Powerball, and two of those earned the Power Play, totaling their winnings to $100,000! In addition, a “The Pick” winner in Gilbert took home the $1 million jackpot!

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:

The winning “The Pick” ticket was sold at a Fry’s Marketplace at 1845 E Baseline Road.

The winning $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles. The lucky numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 Powerball: 24. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The next estimated jackpot for Mega Millions is $720 million, and the next drawing is Friday, July 21.

