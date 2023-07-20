Advertise
Adams-Robles Complex Fire burning in Cochise County up to 3,500 acres

The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning northeast of Benson in Cochise County.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning northeast of Benson in Cochise County.

Arizona State Forestry said the complex fire began Wednesday afternoon and the cause is under investigation.

The two fires (Robles at 3,000 acres) and Adams Peak (500 acres) have not merged, but are being managed as one incident due to their proximity to each other.

Arizona State Forestry said an air attack began this morning and is working with ground operations to help slow the fires down.

Overnight, crews were able to protect several communication towers in the Texas Canyon area.

While there are no evacuations, some residents living south of Interstate 10 were placed on SET status.

