Arizona governor announces millions in funding for border enforcement and rural broadband

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The challenges that face rural Arizona can affect everyone at home.

Governor Katie Hobbs announced that Cochise County and border communities will receive millions of dollars to help them stop migrant smuggling and millions of dollars in additional funding for broadband. And it means millions of dollars are coming to the border and rural communities.

“We can’t say thank you enough because now we feel like we’re being heard,” Cochise County Supervisor Ann English said to Governor Katie Hobbs in the library on the Sierra Vista Campus of Cochise College Wednesday.

Hobbs announced Cochise County will receive $8 million for broadband connectivity.

“People want to be able to communicate with each other, with their doctors, with their children, with their schools,” English said.

“We have a 550-acre campus halfway between Bisbee and Douglas that has had no broadband,” said J.D. Rottweiler, president of Cochise College.

“Our rural communities have been strained and are frequently expected to perform tasks without being provided the necessary tools,” Hobbs said.

About $41 million will hopefully buy many tools to choke the flow of fentanyl and curb the threat of illegal migrant transportation that plagues southern Arizona roads.

“We have an obligation, whether they’re legally in the country or illegally in the country to protect them, too, and what I’m seeing, these migrants being smuggled and trafficked by these criminal cartels, is pathetic. That’s humanitarian at its worst. We have to do a better job,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

“Now with the support of the governor, we’re actually going to be purchasing new radios that we can switch a channel to speak to DPS to Cochise county as well as well as our own officers,” said Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield. He said that the radios will cost about $700,000.

Hadfield says the illegal human trafficking through Willcox is frequent.

“We’ve had in the last three weeks, I think a total of six vehicles loaded with immigrants coming through to the extent of people being stuffed in trunks,” he explained.

The funding will help his department help the rest of the state.

“People are either going west or they’re going east, but generally they’re trying to go to Tucson, they’re trying to get to Phoenix,” Hadfield said.

The funding for border security is for both technology and incarceration costs divided among the police and sheriff departments in Cochise County.

