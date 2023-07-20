CCSO prompts multi-agency response due to wildfires near Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has prompted a multi-agency response due to wildfires east of Benson.

According to CCSO, the Robles Fire is burning south of I-10. While the Adams Fire is burning north of I-10.

CCSO says the SET status has been established. Authorities say residents should prepare to evacuate if they are in the area between I-10, Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

#AZForestry working 2 new starts both approx. 15 mi. E. Benson. #AdamsPeak: N. I-10, 5ac. #RoblesFire: S. I-10 & 4mi. SW Dragoon. 100 ac. & active. Fire threatening & impacting comms towers.

Air Attack launched, hotshot crew on scene, & add'l resources ordered.#AZFire pic.twitter.com/lkS6WsbTKR — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.