CCSO prompts multi-agency response due to wildfires near Benson

Robles Fire in Cochise County.
Robles Fire in Cochise County.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has prompted a multi-agency response due to wildfires east of Benson.

According to CCSO, the Robles Fire is burning south of I-10. While the Adams Fire is burning north of I-10.

CCSO says the SET status has been established. Authorities say residents should prepare to evacuate if they are in the area between I-10, Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road.

