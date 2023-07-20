CCSO prompts multi-agency response due to wildfires near Benson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has prompted a multi-agency response due to wildfires east of Benson.
According to CCSO, the Robles Fire is burning south of I-10. While the Adams Fire is burning north of I-10.
CCSO says the SET status has been established. Authorities say residents should prepare to evacuate if they are in the area between I-10, Dragoon Road and Touchstone Road.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.