Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive heat and record-breaking temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) continues through Saturday evening with additional daily record highs possible. Tucson’s storm chances decrease for the rest of the workweek, with greater coverage to the south and east. Storm coverage increases into the Tucson Metro again this weekend and early next week, cooling highs down by a few degrees. Storms that develop can pack a punch with gusty winds, blowing dust, and localized flooding.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. High near 112°.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for storms. High near 111°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 108°.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 107°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Andrea Mendoza
Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination
A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash near Craycroft and 5th Street in Tucson early...
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Tucson road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
UPDATE: Authorities searching for South Tucson homicide suspect
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive heat and isolated strong storms
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023
Robles Fire in Cochise County.
CCSO prompts multi-agency response due to wildfires near Benson
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023