Honoring Dan Post, Marana Schools’ Governing Board Member

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Longtime Marana Unified School District Governing Board member, Mr. Dan Post, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023. Mr. Post served on the MUSD Governing Board for an incredible 42 years, with thirteen years as President and four years as Vice President.

“Mr. Post leaves behind a legacy of dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to MUSD and the Marana community as a whole,” said Dr. Dan Streeter, Marana Unified School District Superintendent. “The thousands of students who have walked through the doors of Marana USD’s schools will forever be impacted by his life’s work.”

Throughout his tenure, he witnessed remarkable growth in our district and the community as MUSD transitioned from four schools with 3,000 students to 18 schools with 13,000 students. His visionary leadership contributed to the bonding, construction, and successful opening of these highly-anticipated schools.

His commitment to Marana Schools extended to the hardworking teachers and staff throughout the district. “He was celebrated as a driving force in creating a culture within MUSD where all employees felt valued and celebrated,” said Dr. Streeter.

Beyond his service on the Governing Board, Mr. Post also contributed significantly to the Marana Schools’ 2340 Foundation, serving as its President since its establishment in 2012. He has played a crucial role in shaping the foundation’s initiatives and ensuring its success.

In June 2020, the MUSD Governing Board voted in favor of naming the district’s new transportation center, “The Dan Post Transportation Facility” in recognition of his years of service. The facility was dedicated alongside Mr. Post and his family, MUSD colleagues, staff, and friends during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October 2021.

In addition to his professional contributions, Mr. Post has been recognized and honored for his outstanding dedication to education. In March 2023, he received the inaugural Marana High School Alumni Association Legacy Award. In November 2022, he was presented with the Marana Education Association Friends of Public Education Award, highlighting his advocacy for public education.

The entire Marana Unified School District extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Post’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

