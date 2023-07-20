Advertise
Man, 60, dies after stone slab falls on him in workplace accident

A daughter is remembering her father after he was reportedly crushed to death by a stone slab at work. (Source: KETV, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska man is dead after a stone slab fell on top of him at work.

Robert Irwin, 60, was identified as the man killed in what authorities are calling a workplace accident on Monday.

Irwin’s daughter, Jennifer Hussman, has since been wearing a silver cross that her father had on when he died.

She said it gives her comfort because it belongs to her dad.

“He was the first person I called for anything. He was my best friend,” Hussman said.

She said her father was her backbone.

“He was a hardworking man and worked his entire life. He did anything for his kids. Everything for me and my brother,” Hussman said.

Irwin worked at UGM Surfaces for almost two years. And that’s where he was on Monday.

“I got a voicemail that said he had been injured and I knew with what he did it probably wasn’t good,” she said.

Authorities said Irwin was transported to the hospital but ultimately died.

“It was the worst news I’ve ever had in my life,” Hussman said. “Two thousand pounds of granite or concrete fell on him.”

She said what makes it worse is how it happened.

“I won’t get to see my dad ... my kids won’t get to see their grandpa. If my brother ever has a child, that child will never be able to meet him ... all because he went to work,” Hussman said.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a preliminary investigation showed that Irwin was hit by a piece of falling marble when it fell over while it was being loaded into a truck.

OSHA said it will continue to investigate Irwin’s death.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

