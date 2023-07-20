PACC adopts out animals taken in hoarding situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) recently took 54 animals following a hoarding situation. The animals included 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons, leopard geckos, ten fish, five cats, three sugar gliders, a hamster, and a rabbit.

“When they come in, we’ll evaluate them,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services at PACC. “For the dogs and cats and pocket pets, our medical clinic will do that. When we have these exotics that come in, we typically need to get outside consultation for those and luckily one of our relief vets was here and already had experience with exotics.”

PACC specializes in cats and dogs and while they have reptile experts on site, taking care of these exotic animals posed some challenges.

“We’re staffed to take care of dogs, cats, and a couple bunnies or something like that,” said Dangler. “So now our staff is doing that and going into areas where we don’t normally house pets to take care of animals that they’re not necessarily comfortable handling.”

Taking care of these animals takes a little more care and costs more.

“We take inventory of what we have and then we’ll have to go out and purchase the additional equipment, specifically with reptiles. They need specific lighting that’s both UV and warm. They need specific food depending on the type of reptile they are or the type of exotic animal and sometimes they might need specific enclosures too.”

PACC says getting the right equipment for these reptiles costs about a grand.

The good news is most of these animals have been adopted.

“The dogs were small dogs, so they usually go pretty quickly,” said Dangler. “It looks like most of them have been adopted. There was a couple cats and I think they have probably been adopted as well. Even the lizards and things. We’ve been able to partner with different partner rescues to be able to send them out and get them adopted.”

The hoarding case is still under investigation and details are limited.

You can learn more about PACC and some of the animals they have available here.

