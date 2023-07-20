Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Andrea Mendoza
Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination
A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash near Craycroft and 5th Street in Tucson early...
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Tucson road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest ofSouth Tucson homicide suspect
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman kills 2 in New Zealand before Women’s World Cup starts in what officials call an isolated act
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman
The Moby Dick ride was confiscated as part of an investigation after a child was hurt.
Illinois police seize carnival ride after boy, 10, was thrown from ride and seriously injured
LIVE: Biden remarks on 'Bidenomics'
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest ofSouth Tucson homicide suspect