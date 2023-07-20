Summer heat can lead to summer depression

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While seasonal depression is typically associated with the cooler months, local experts said the heat can also affect your mental health and well-being.

The heat can affect one’s daily activities and social interactions, contributing to fatigue, discomfort, and irritability.

“We have so much sunshine, it can be pretty miserable because we are limited on what activities we can do, what times of day we can do them. For most of us, it feels like your stuck inside in a very limited capacity during most of the daytime,” said Dr. Melanie Martin, nurse practitioner at CODAC.

High temperatures can lead to changes in the body. When this happens, it can affect a person’s mood.

“Even a one-degree increase in temperature dramatically impacts depression and anxiety. It can lead to irritability, it can lead to decreased appetite,” said Ryan Drzewiecki, chief clinical officer at Sierra Tucson.

The heat can also affect a person’s sleep schedule. Dr. Martin said a person needs an average of 8 to 10 hours of sleep. If you sleep less than this, it can lead to more problems.

“When we are not sleeping well, it impacts our attention, our reaction time, it decreases our mood, it leads to depression, or it can also exacerbate anxiety,” said Drzewiecki.

People with pre-existing mental health diagnoses tend to be hit harder.

“A lot of our psychotropic medications are going to further impact our reaction to heat. So antidepressants, anti-psychotics, and stimulants as well. All of these change the way that our bodies self-regulate, and in turn can really exacerbate some of the effects on our mental health,” said Drzewiecki.

There are some signs people should be aware of in this extreme heat.

“If they’re starting to feel more depressed, they might isolate, they might notice themselves becoming a lot more irritable, a change in appetite or a change in a change in sleep patterns,” said Drzewiecki.

But experts said there are things one can do to prevent summer depression.

“If you like to exercise outside, maybe go for early morning hikes or go for a jog, but do it in a way that’s still safe,” said Dr. Martin.

Drzewiecki added that if one starts to isolate themselves, it would be a good idea to reach out to people and find somewhere to connect that is air-conditioned.

Experts also said avoiding caffeine, participating in stress-reducing activities such as yoga and staying hydrated are other ways to prevent summer depression.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.