Too hot to tee up a shot: People brace against dangerous heat to spend more time outside

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona is known for heat and great golf, but the two are a dangerous combination. Record-breaking heat continues across Arizona, but that doesn’t stop many people from doing the outdoor activities they love.

You can find Sam Wilson during the hottest parts of the day.

“It’s something you can get used to,” golfer at El Conquistador Golf Course Wilson said, “more than people think maybe, but golfers get used to it.”

With the temperatures rising, the prices to pay are lower. Many people take advantage of the cheaper rounds.

“This is a very reasonable price in the summertime,” Wilson said, “we’re paying about $35 and that’s a very good rate.”

El Conquistador Golf Course says the busiest parts of the day are earlier in the mornings. The number of people dwindles once it hits 10:30 a.m., but they say the remaining players are braced for the sweltering temperatures.

“It’s the guys that come prepared, they know it’s going to be warm, and they don’t mind coming out here anyway,” El Conquistador Head Golf Professional Mark Thesing said.

But they still deal with their fair share of heat-related incidents on the course, mainly with children who walk the course instead of taking a cart.

“We really say you must take a cart,” Thesing said. “Obviously, juniors being under 16 can’t take one so hopefully a parent can drive them.”

Now that monsoon storms are becoming more frequent, Thesing is hopeful the rains will help the players and the greens.

“With this monsoon weather coming in we’re going to be in great shape and hopefully cool it down a little,” Thesing said.

Until the storms become more frequent, golfers have been bringing sunscreen, water, ice, and a large hat in order to stay cool.

