Tucson among worst five cities nationwide when it comes to shortage of electricians

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the United States continues to move towards going green, the need for electricians is growing more than ever.

A new report shows that Tucson has the fifth lowest concentration of electricians in the country. On average, Tucson has 18% fewer electricians compared to other cities.

That’s why there’s a push to get more people interested in this trade. Many people in the business for 20, 30, or even 40 years have been leaving or retiring, and not enough people are coming in to take their spots.

That’s why trade schools like Pima JTED are doing their part to help.

Some schools are offering state-licensed apprenticeship programs. You get paid to go to school and become a licensed electrician.

There is also a new push to get women into the trades, and many companies are doing raises and reviews every six months compared to once a year.

Leaders say the shortage now really goes back to the recession in 2008 when a lot of electricians left the industry and never came back.

“There was also a huge amount of people on the cusp of retirement,” division manager at Wilson Electric Services Corporation Rene Aguirre said. “2008 happened and they hung up their hard hat and boots and said we’re done with it and since that time, there’s been a huge shortage. And it’s getting more and more as more and more construction comes to Tucson.”

And as Tucson and southern Arizona continue to grow, the need will always be there, especially with many EV charging stations planned to be built along I-10 and I-19.

