Tucson teens with Type 1 Diabetes return home after raising awareness in Washington D.C. through JDRF Children’s Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two Tucson teens with Type 1 Diabetes returned home after addressing Congress in Washington D.C. ahead of the expiration of the Special Diabetes Program.

After 700 individuals applied, 17-year-old Maggie Toole and 14-year-old Kellen Tanner were part of 168 individuals accepted to JDRF’s Children’s Congress.

Toole said the goal was to raise awareness, letting lawmakers know the importance of the SDP. The decision of future funding could result in life or death for thousands of individuals.

“That’s why we went, to show “hey guys, we know this expires soon, we want everyone to be on top of this, and realizing hey we need this funding,” Toole said.

Funding that Toole and Tanner say they’ve been personally relying on since their diagnosis years ago. Maggie, at just five years old, Kellen was seven.

“I went to the doctor and they were like you have diabetes, and I went to the hospital. I was there for a pretty long time. I was there for four days,” said Toole.

Tanner added, “I was just constantly throwing up everything I drank. I was gradually getting more skinny over time and my parents didn’t even notice. Four days after my diagnosis, my brother also got Type 1 Diabetes. My parents had to deal with two kids with a disease they’ve never heard of before and that was probably incredibly scary for them.”

With the help of the Special Diabetes Program, Toole and Tanner receive technology over time that makes their lives easier. That allows them to live a normal life and chase their dreams.

“A big scare for my family, they were afraid I couldn’t go away to college because how can you send your daughter away to college when my numbers can drop to 50, 40 and I’m hundreds of miles away,” said Toole. “With this pump, now they can see it, it alerts me, it has amazing connections and I want to go very far. I want to go to Louisiana for college. Now my parents are like yes you can go away for college and be your own person, and we feel comfortable and support you with that.”

In Washington, D.C., stories like Tooles were told to senators. Kellen and more than a hundred other children nationwide did the same at a senate hearing.

The goal, showcasing the importance of the Special Diabetes Program and why funding is so important.

“It was very interesting to see what the delegates had to say about the Special Diabetes Program. It’s so cool to just be sitting in front of all these senators talking about diabetes. I mean we’ve been living with it for so many years and just speaking out about it is very powerful,” said Tanner.

The Special Diabetes Program provides $150,000,000 annually for Type 1 Diabetes research.

It expires on September 30. At that time, lawmakers will vote on whether funding is extended for another two years.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.