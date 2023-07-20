University of Arizona advances human spaceflight research with NASA

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The University of Arizona’s relationship with NASA just got even stronger.

A new Space Act Agreement between the U of A and the Johnson Space Center will allow students and staff to be closely involved in human spaceflight missions.

The Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, is the hub for human space travel and now the University of Arizona will have even more access to their research and technology.

“We’ve run many missions for NASA from the University. We’ve contributed sensors and other technologies for many more, but we’ve not expanded into human spaceflight really as far as we think we can,” said University Vice President of Research John O’Neil.

Activities under the agreement will be pursued through university programs in various disciplines, including aerospace engineering, aeronautics, Earth and space science, radiation science and technology, human health and performance in space, and space materials.

O’Neil said student scientists will be working hand in hand with scientists at NASA Johnson, sharing ideas and research and helping support people in space.

“NASA Johnson is very good about connecting students with people who are actually on the space station for instance, to communicate and give perspectives and things like that,” O’Neil said. “But really it’s more about how do we add value to the missions and all of the technical problems and issues and concerns that you have that feed into putting people in space, whether it’s going to the moon or mars.”

And there’s no better place for students to support innovations in space exploration than the University’s new Applied Research Building. The building is equipped with a lab to evaluate the performance of objects ranging from airplane wings to sensors. It also has an anechoic chamber room where they can test antennas and look for stray radio frequency emissions.

“This is designed so that no sound interferes with the testing,” O’Neil said, standing outside the anechoic chamber room.

The building also has a 30-foot-long thermal vacuum chamber that simulates environmental conditions in space.

“We certainly hope to support some of the Artemis work coming down the line and they’ve already designed new space suits for the Artemis mission,” O’Neil said. “The thermo-vat chamber that we have can simulate the conditions in space and so testing out systems like space suits can be done right here on site. We have the largest facility for that type of work to be done anywhere in a university in America.”

Students will be able to participate in unique mentorships and internships with NASA Johnson and have opportunities to conceive research projects as undergraduates.

“But more importantly it will inform their life choices whether its to be an astronaut, whether it’s to become a bench scientist, or whether it’s to become a leader of some other form,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said human space flight is being prioritized in the federal budget and national security priorities. He’s proud the U of A can play an even bigger role in helping the country reach for the stars.

“Human spaceflight is a huge priority for the U.S. government right now and it’s in its resurgence. We contributed to the planning for the Apollo missions and things like that back in the 60s. Now it’s our chance to give back once again,” O’Neil said.

