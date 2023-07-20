Woman celebrates her 90th birthday by skydiving in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley woman went to new heights on Thursday to celebrate her 90th birthday. Marg Burg had a lifelong dream of going skydiving, and she decided now was the time to cross it off the list. She went out to Skydive Buckeye for her big birthday.

Burg got inspiration from former president George H. W. Bush when he skydived for his 90th birthday in 2014. “If he can do it, I can do it when I reach 90. Lord never thought I’d reach 90, so here I am, and I’m going to jump,” she said.

She had family members from Nashville fly out for the big day, including a great-grandkid. Burg was ready before her big jump. “I’m excited. I slept well, no bad dreams of any kind,” she said.

After signing the waivers, Burg was put in the harness and was given safety instructions. She then went up to 14,000 feet in the plane with several others and took the leap. She had about a minute of freefall. That was her favorite part. “It was great, just like I was flying,” she said. The professional skydiver then pulled the chute. It was a five-minute ride down.

Once Burg got her two feet on the ground, it was all smiles and had one word to describe how she was feeling. “Awesome,” she said. She also had some advice on living life. “Do what you want to do while you can still do it,” she said.

