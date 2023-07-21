Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

APS energy usage record broken for 3rd time this week as Arizona heatwave continues

APS says its customers have used the most electricity ever over the past week as the Phoenix...
APS says its customers have used the most electricity ever over the past week as the Phoenix area heatwave continues.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Only days after APS announced its peak energy usage record was broken twice last weekend, it happened again on Thursday as the heatwave continues in the Valley. And APS says it’s been seven days in a row of highest customer electricity use ever.

Last Friday, July 14, APS customers used 7,798 megawatts (MW) of energy, breaking the previous record of 7,660 MW set on July 30, 2020. That record was snapped the next day when customers used 8,191 MW of energy on Saturday. Then Thursday became the new record holder when customer energy usage reached 8,193 MW. For reference, APS says one megawatt powers roughly 160 homes.

“Despite historic levels of energy usage, APS and its customers experienced no issues related to power supply; and that does not happen by accident,” APS President Ted Geisler said in a news release. “It takes years of planning, maintaining a diverse energy mix, investing in and strengthening the electric system, and most importantly, teams of people who are dedicated to keeping the lights on for customers when they need us most.”

APS says it has 8,000 megawatts ready for peak usage hours as the heatwave continues around the Valley.

Earlier this week, APS said factors aside from heat contribute to the increased usage, including the fact that more people and businesses continue moving into Arizona. APS is Arizona’s largest electric utility company, serving more than 1.3 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

On Friday, Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Jim O’Connor says the state has successfully met electricity demands during the excessive heat. “It’s a collaborative effort, showing the diligence, foresight, and resilience of Arizonans,” he said in a news release. “We’ve proven time and again that we’re all in this together.”

Friday marks the 22nd day in a row that Phoenix has reached a temperature of 110 degrees or higher, and the trend is expected to continue into next week. Tap/click here for the latest forecast.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn, Country Club in Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?
As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Forward progress stopped for Chimney Fire in Catalina Mountains
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson

Latest News

Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
A 110 degree high could potentially break a record, with rain, wind, and thunderstorms also in...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and more record breaking heat
Ash Fork, Arizona firefighter Karson Nutter is accused of setting various fires and wildfires...
Firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Arizona
Wildfires are a no-drone zone
Wildfires are a no-drone zone
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm chances increase this weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storms Tonight & Through This Weekend