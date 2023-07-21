Advertise
Chimney Fire burning in Catalina Mountains

The Forest Service says the fire is 1,200 acres and zero percent contained.
The Forest Service says the fire is 1,200 acres and zero percent contained.(AZ State Forestry)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Coronado National Forest, the Chimney Fire is burning in the Catalina Mountains east of Redington.

The Forest Service says the fire is 1,200 acres and zero percent contained. They say the fire was discovered on Wednesday, July 19.

The Coronado National Forest says crews made progress on the fire with aerial support consisting of air tankers and Type 1, 2, and 3 helicopters.

The Forest Service says challenges with this fire are the remote location and extreme heat.

The Coronado National Forest says, “Visitors to Mount Lemmon can expect to see more active helicopter work occurring throughout the day tomorrow but are asked to please avoid the area. Caution is urged while traveling within the Santa Catalina Mountains due to increased firefighters on the roadway.”

There are no current evacuations or structural values at risk.

