Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:58 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of cups marketed for children have been recalled because they contain lead.

Eight and 12-ounce Cupkin double-walled stainless steel children’s cups were sold in pairs on Amazon and the company’s website, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.

The cups have been found to contain lead levels that exceed the federal government’s limit on the heavy metal.

It is considered extremely toxic to children.

Anyone who has one of the cups can request a refund on Cupkin’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Andrea Mendoza
Pima County Jail closed after fentanyl contamination
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
At least one person thrown from vehicle in serious crash near Cortaro Road
A motorcyclist was serious injured in a crash near Craycroft and 5th Street in Tucson early...
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Tucson road
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review
New York serial killer suspect may have lured victims to home
Expert tips to keep your plants alive this summer
Expert tips to keep your plants alive this summer
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?