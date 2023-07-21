Advertise
Expert tips to keep your plants alive this summer

The heat can affect native and non-native plants.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As the extreme heat in southern Arizona continues, it can take a toll on your plants, even native ones if not properly taken care of.

“When we’re in record-setting temperatures, even our native plants that are adapted to this climate can start to suffer,” said Trey Barton, a manager at Green Things Nursery.

Barton said the heat has started affecting the native plant in his yard.

“I’m actually seeing in my own yard, some of my cacti are starting to bleach out from the heat and the intensity of the light right now,” said Barton.

One way to protect native and non-native plants is to increase watering.

“If they increased their watering by at least 50% either in the space between waterings or the amount of water given that might help improve conditions for their plants right now,” said Barton.

It is also important to make sure the soil is completely saturated.

“We want to give plants a really good deep thorough soaking and then allow them time to get close to being dry before watering them again,” said Barton.

When using a watering system, it is also important to adjust it depending on how it is. Barton added that when it comes to native plants, shade is key.

“Offering them a little shade in the form of say of a shade cloth would be beneficial as a long-term goal. Using things like mesquite trees in your yard to help shade other plants would be beneficial long term so that you’re not having to artificially shade them,” said Barton.

He also suggested adding mulch over the soil of non-native plants.

“That will help keep moisture in the soil longer and will keep the root system a little cooler. So things like a wood chip mulch or cedar mulch or something like that applied at approximately an inch or two around the root area of the plant would be beneficial,” said Barton.

Barton also said to ensure your plants are watered properly, insert a screwdriver into the soil. If it only goes down two or three inches, the soil is not soaked enough and they will need more water to survive this summer heat.

