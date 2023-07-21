Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm chances increase this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) continues through Saturday evening with additional daily record highs possible. Storm coverage increases into the Tucson Metro again this weekend and early next week, cooling highs down by a few degrees. Storms that develop can pack a punch with gusty winds, blowing dust, and localized flooding.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance for storms. High near 111°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 109°.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 108°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 107°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

THURSDSAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 106°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Mizban Ozuna Fimbres has been arrested on charges...
Arrest made in shooting that left teen seriously injured
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Valer Catuna, 55, pled guilty in the beating death of 53-year-old William Griswold at a...
Owner of Phoenix adult care home sentenced to 21 years for beating patient to death

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Better chance for rain this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023
The Forest Service says the fire is 1,200 acres and zero percent contained.
Chimney Fire burning in Catalina Mountains
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JULY 20, 2023