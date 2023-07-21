FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm chances increase this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Excessive Heat Warning for southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft) continues through Saturday evening with additional daily record highs possible. Storm coverage increases into the Tucson Metro again this weekend and early next week, cooling highs down by a few degrees. Storms that develop can pack a punch with gusty winds, blowing dust, and localized flooding.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance for storms. High near 111°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 109°.

SUNDAY: 50% chance for storms. High near 108°.

MONDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 108°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. High near 107°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 107°.

THURSDSAY: 40% chance for storms. High near 106°.

