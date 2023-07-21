Former University of Arizona student sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A former University of Arizona student was recently sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The former student, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Edward Mayer from Tacoma, Washington, was attending the University of Arizona in October 2021 when agents executed a search warrant on his apartment.

Agents found a bag of marijuana and a “ghost gun” with an automatic conversion switch that rendered it a machine gun underneath his bed.

Agents also found $20,000 in U.S. currency, individually wrapped cocaine, a small bulk quantity of cocaine, six firearms, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, 10 grams of mushrooms, 15 grams of amphetamines, approximately one gram of LSD, and a gold money counter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Several firearms were seized, including a Glock pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine found in a backpack that Mayer carried around campus.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Mayer admitted to mailing marijuana, mushrooms, and machine gun conversion devices through the United States Postal Service to various locations in the United States.

“Schools and guns are a dangerous combination,” said United States Attorney Gary M. Restaino. “The defendant got caught up with the wrong people from out-of-state, and his actions created a public safety risk here in Tucson.”

Mayer pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana,

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana,

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,

Three counts of possession of unregistered firearms, specifically pertaining to a privately manufactured firearm, or “ghost gun,” machine gun conversion devices, and a silencer.

