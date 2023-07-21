Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Former University of Arizona student sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms charges

A former University of Arizona student was sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison...
A former University of Arizona student was sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison for possession of drug trafficking and firearms charges.(MGN Onlilne)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A former University of Arizona student was recently sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

The former student, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Edward Mayer from Tacoma, Washington, was attending the University of Arizona in October 2021 when agents executed a search warrant on his apartment.

Agents found a bag of marijuana and a “ghost gun” with an automatic conversion switch that rendered it a machine gun underneath his bed.

Agents also found $20,000 in U.S. currency, individually wrapped cocaine, a small bulk quantity of cocaine, six firearms, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, 10 grams of mushrooms, 15 grams of amphetamines, approximately one gram of LSD, and a gold money counter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Several firearms were seized, including a Glock pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine found in a backpack that Mayer carried around campus.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Mayer admitted to mailing marijuana, mushrooms, and machine gun conversion devices through the United States Postal Service to various locations in the United States.

“Schools and guns are a dangerous combination,” said United States Attorney Gary M. Restaino. “The defendant got caught up with the wrong people from out-of-state, and his actions created a public safety risk here in Tucson.”

Mayer pleaded guilty to the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana,
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana,
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,
  • Three counts of possession of unregistered firearms, specifically pertaining to a privately manufactured firearm, or “ghost gun,” machine gun conversion devices, and a silencer.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Mizban Ozuna Fimbres has been arrested on charges...
Arrest made in shooting that left teen seriously injured
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Latest News

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.
San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead
The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning in Cochise County.
Adams-Robles Complex Fire burning in Cochise County up to 5,100 acres
More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries