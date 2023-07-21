Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD arrests suspect connected to homicide investigation

Christopher Rodriguez is facing a murder and weapon charge
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a weapon as a prohibited possessor, according to PCSD.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Christopher Rodriquez, the man wanted in connection to a homicide. PCSD worked with South Tucson Police to make the arrest on July 21.

The Pima Regional SWAT Team served a warrant at a residence on the 300 block of East Glenn Street. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident. The Tucson Police Department helped locate him.

Rodriguez is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is being charged with 1st degree murder and one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and South Tucson Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez for first-degree murder and prohibited possessor.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Rodriguez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Authorities said the 39-year-old Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public should not make any attempt to contact him.

The STPD requested the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a homicide investigation early Wednesday, July 19.

The PCSD says at approximately 1 a.m., the STPD was called to the 3000 block of South 6th Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Lionel Mathews dead from gunshot wounds.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?
As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Forward progress stopped for Chimney Fire in Catalina Mountains

Latest News

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Renaissance Hotel.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat