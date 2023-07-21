PCSD arrests suspect connected to homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Christopher Rodriquez, the man wanted in connection to a homicide. PCSD worked with South Tucson Police to make the arrest on July 21.

The Pima Regional SWAT Team served a warrant at a residence on the 300 block of East Glenn Street. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident. The Tucson Police Department helped locate him.

Rodriguez is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is being charged with 1st degree murder and one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and South Tucson Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez for first-degree murder and prohibited possessor.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Rodriguez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Authorities said the 39-year-old Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous and members of the public should not make any attempt to contact him.

The STPD requested the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a homicide investigation early Wednesday, July 19.

The PCSD says at approximately 1 a.m., the STPD was called to the 3000 block of South 6th Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Lionel Mathews dead from gunshot wounds.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.