Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead

He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.
He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man learned how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of three people as he was leading law enforcement on a chase several years ago. On Wednesday, a Pinal County judge sentenced 21-year-old Juan Sanchez to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

In Feb. 2019, investigators say Pinal County deputies tried pulling over then-17-year-old Sanchez for speeding and expired registration near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw. However, Sanchez then took off to evade deputies and even turned into a homeowner’s yard. He drove back onto Schnepf Road, ran a stop sign and continued speeding. Sanchez then sped up to over 100 miles per hour before he lost control, veering off the road and striking a cement barricade. A 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds, Amonte Deshawn Jones and Chase James Bulmahn, died in the crash. The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies later found drugs and marijuana inside Sanchez’s car, along with large amounts of cash, an AR-15, a machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns. Sanchez admitted he had smoked marijuana before the crash, investigators said. He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Mizban Ozuna Fimbres has been arrested on charges...
Arrest made in shooting that left teen seriously injured
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested

Latest News

The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning in Cochise County.
Adams-Robles Complex Fire burning in Cochise County up to 5,100 acres
More than two dozens cars were damaged, officials said.
At least 30 cars damaged after explosive fire at Phoenix business; no injuries
(Source: pexels.com)
Woman hit, injured near Glenn and Stone in Tucson
Transition center to connect people leaving jail with resources