San Tan Valley man sentenced to 14 years for crash that left 3 teens dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man learned how long he’ll spend in prison for the death of three people as he was leading law enforcement on a chase several years ago. On Wednesday, a Pinal County judge sentenced 21-year-old Juan Sanchez to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

In Feb. 2019, investigators say Pinal County deputies tried pulling over then-17-year-old Sanchez for speeding and expired registration near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw. However, Sanchez then took off to evade deputies and even turned into a homeowner’s yard. He drove back onto Schnepf Road, ran a stop sign and continued speeding. Sanchez then sped up to over 100 miles per hour before he lost control, veering off the road and striking a cement barricade. A 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds, Amonte Deshawn Jones and Chase James Bulmahn, died in the crash. The 16-year-old’s name wasn’t released. None of the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies later found drugs and marijuana inside Sanchez’s car, along with large amounts of cash, an AR-15, a machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns. Sanchez admitted he had smoked marijuana before the crash, investigators said. He pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

