Teachers and school employees are immediate responders in active shooter training

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Active shooter training has become a recurring exercise, ensuring people can make decisions and work together in split-second situations.

In a simulation at Flowing Wells Junior High School, a class files out because of a fire alarm, and the scenario becomes one with an active shooter. That could be the kind of immediate threat that teachers and school employees might face.

“I was in a situation years ago where I had to take a weapon away from a child,” said Lisa Murphy, an occupational therapy assistant and assistive technology technician in the Flowing Wells Unified School District who has worked with a variety of challenged students.

“We’re always assessing. So I think that’s an advantage,” she said.

“And it’s not just the assessment of that threat but how do we respond to that threat,” said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nanos said law enforcement across Pima County is coordinating regularly on how to respond to school and active shooter situations.

“I had this vision of hit a button and every cop in the valley would know. It’s a little more challenging than that. But it does work in that regard where one comm center gets it, sends it to the other comm centers and everybody will know what’s going on and dispatch it,” he explained.

“Sometimes we’ll refer to them as immediate responders because they’re right there when it’s happening,” said Pima County Sheriff Deputy and School Resource Officer Elliot Lyle.

Teachers and school employees are the first on the scene, and Deputy Lyle wanted them to know not just how to handle the aftermath with “stop the bleed” techniques but even how to possibly subdue the attacker.

“I’m not going to use flowery language or anything like that. They’re actively trying to murder you and other children,” he said.

“I’m learning through this training that it’s not just being quiet and now we’re going to sit here but be prepared if they do come through that door. You should have a weapon, some kind of a tool,” Murphy said.

She welcomed the combination of training for educators and coordination among law enforcement.

“They’re coming together now, more communication within a community and I think seriously that was needing to happen,” she said.

Sheriff Nanos said they also want to offer this training to other venues, such as hospitals, but schools are the first step.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.