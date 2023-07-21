Advertise
Transition center to connect people leaving jail with resources

(KOLD)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County have launched a new program to help people leaving jail avoid going right back in.

The Pima County Transition Center, set to open this summer, looks lower the number of non-violent inmates in custody.

Some of the services offered include treatment, education and housing.

When a person is arrested, there are several different scenarios that can play out. They could be released to pretrial services all the way up to being held until trial.

According to officials, some inmates return to jail shortly after their release. That could be because they committed another crime or simply not showing up for their court dates.

But now, leaders are working to stop that.

Nearly half of inmates have a mental health disorder and more than 60% have a substance use problem.

They’re hoping to help people and set them up for success after what could be the worst day of their lives.

“How do we handle the fentanyl crisis, how do we handle homelessness and individuals that have frequent justice system interaction,” said Pima County Director of the Justice Services Kate Vesely. “There’s been a lot of progress in this space already but we know that more needs to be done for us to be successful for not only reducing law enforcement and justice system interaction but also that we get people into housing and the treatment services they need to achieve recovery.”

The plan is to be able to help up to 150 people per month once this transition center is up and running.

