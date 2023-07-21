Advertise
UArizona shooting suspect to be evaluated by clinical psychologist

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of fatally shooting a University of Arizona professor on campus last year will be examined by a clinical psychologist.

According to a court document, Murad Can Dervish will have a guilty except insane evaluation on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Dervish’s lawyers have already said they may use a “guilty except insane” defense in his upcoming trial, which is set for Sept. 19-29.

Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, on Oct. 5, 2022.

Dervish had been a graduate student in that program before he was banned from the school in January 2022 and expelled in June 2022.

Dervish, who is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault, also has a pre-trial conference on Thursday, Aug. 3. 13 News will be there to bring you updates on the case.

Dervish has a history of violent behavior going back to a domestic violence case in San Diego more than a decade ago, as well as a stalking and harassment case the same year filed by a female student at San Diego State University, where he was teaching.

Mexiner’s family has filed a lawsuit against the University of Arizona, claiming the school did little to protect him despite disturbing behavior exhibited by Dervish.

“The University had a chance to save Tom and did not act,” said attorney Larry Wulkan. “Nothing the University can do can bring Tom back. Now it has a chance to ensure that Tom’s family does not live with financial uncertainty because of the University’s failures. Hopefully, the University will do the right thing this time.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

