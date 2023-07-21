UArizona shooting suspect to be evaluated by clinical psychologist

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of fatally shooting a University of Arizona professor on campus last year will be examined by a clinical psychologist.

According to a court document, Murad Can Dervish will have a guilty except insane evaluation on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Dervish’s lawyers have already said they may use a “guilty except insane” defense in his upcoming trial, which is set for Sept. 19-29.

Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Dr. Thomas Meixner , the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, on Oct. 5, 2022.

Dervish had been a graduate student in that program before he was banned from the school in January 2022 and expelled in June 2022.

Dervish, who is facing charges of first-degree murder and assault, also has a pre-trial conference on Thursday, Aug. 3. 13 News will be there to bring you updates on the case.

Dervish has a history of violent behavior going back to a domestic violence case in San Diego more than a decade ago, as well as a stalking and harassment case the same year filed by a female student at San Diego State University, where he was teaching.

Mexiner’s family has filed a lawsuit against the University of Arizona, claiming the school did little to protect him despite disturbing behavior exhibited by Dervish.

“The University had a chance to save Tom and did not act,” said attorney Larry Wulkan. “Nothing the University can do can bring Tom back. Now it has a chance to ensure that Tom’s family does not live with financial uncertainty because of the University’s failures. Hopefully, the University will do the right thing this time.”

