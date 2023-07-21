Advertise
WATCH: 100+ firefighters battle large fire at Phoenix propane business; no injuries

By David Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hundreds of propane tanks are scattered around a neighborhood near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport as firefighters work to put out a massive fire at a nearby propane business on Thursday afternoon. It happened at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said propane tanks are being shot 500 yards into the air. “They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.” Phoenix Fire confirms so far, no one is hurt. Firefighters cleared a mile radius around the business. The Arizona Animal Welfare League has its main shelter nearby, but firefighters say it didn’t catch fire. Crews prevented any flames from spreading to any business.

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed flames shooting out of the business and thick black smoke could be seen for miles. It’s unclear what started the fire. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said the fire isn’t impacting flights. The fire is blocking access to Gateway Community College. Valley Metro said light rail trains heading west from the East Valley will only go as far as the 50th Street and Washinton Street station. Eastbound trains from the West Valley will only go to the 24th and Washington streets station.

A large fire at a Phoenix propane business has forced evacuations near 40th Street and Washington Street.

McDade said this type of fire is harder to fight compared to a typical building on fire. They have to surround it, cool the area down and then turn off the gas.

It happened at 40th Street and Washington Street.
It happened at 40th Street and Washington Street.(Arizona's Family)

Editor’s Note: The story is updated to say the propane tanks could fly 500 yards, not just 500 feet.

