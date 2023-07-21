Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Have you ever wondered why there are so many car washes around town?

In Marana, two are already in town limits and three car washes are in the planning stages getting ready to be built.

It’s easy to wonder just how much water is wasted cleaning cars. Jing Luo, Director of the Marana Water Department, said you might be surprised, but car washes save more water than washing your car at home.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe that using a car wash, automatic car wash, commercial car washes can save water,” said Luo.

It is hard to believe, but these car washes are actually built to do just that. A commercial car wash uses 30 to 40 gallons of fresh water per vehicle. If you were to wash your car in your driveway, research shows you can use more than 100 gallons of water per vehicle.

“When you do the numbers, you can see it’s a 60 percent reduction in terms of water usage,” said Luo.

By being more efficient with its water use car washes are able to utilize every drop. Marana requires at least 40% of the water used at a commercial car wash can be recycled.

“A typical automatic car wash with a water recycling system, they have an underground tank. They have three tanks in theory and at the end they have a filtration system,” said Luo.

The town of Marana ensures every car wash follows these guidelines before giving out permits, allowing car washes to be built.

“We also review the water demand and the discharge. They do discharge to a wastewater system if they are in our service area,” said Luo.

And if you’re wondering why there are so many car washes, Cars don’t stay sparkly for long here in the dusty desert. Leaders say it’s better to save water by building car washes than to wastewater at home.

“Marana is a growing community, we know we are the fastest growing community in southern Arizona. To serve like 50,000 population in Marana, I’m assuming they have a need for washed cars,” said Luo.

If you have any concerns about water usage in Marana, feel free to contact the city. We’re told more people means more businesses and all questions are welcome.

