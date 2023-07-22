4 injured, 3 arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are injured, and three were arrested after an overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale.

Glendale Police officers were in the area responding to an unrelated incident just after 2 a.m. when they heard gunshots from a parking lot north of the Renaissance Hotel. When officers arrived, they found a suspect speeding away in a vehicle. Four people were found shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The witness aided the 18-year-old shooting victim and said he saw at least two bullet wounds on the young man.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested a man and two women involved in the shooting. No further details are available yet. This comes after a shooting at Westgate earlier this month when an 18-year-old was shot in a parking lot near Hanna Lane and Sunrise Boulevard.

