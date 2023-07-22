Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Driver critically injured after running red light, hitting Bud Light truck, troopers say

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Troopers in Florida say a driver is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into a semitruck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Boy Scout Boulevard in Orange County.

Authorities said the driver of a 2020 Chevy Malibu ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a semi that was making a turn at the signal.

The truck was carrying Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. The impact of the crash sent beer cans across the roadway.

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the roadway was able to reopen about three hours after the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest of South Tucson homicide suspect
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Monsoon brings back Sonoran Desert toad, increase in people using animal as drug
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
10-month-old left in hot car dies, caregiver arrested
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Mizban Ozuna Fimbres has been arrested on charges...
Arrest made in shooting that left teen seriously injured

Latest News

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club
FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from...
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event