FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storms Tonight & Through This Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Storms are currently impacting the Tucson metro as of 8:00. Once again, we will see storm chances for Southeastern AZ this weekend, with the chances peaking on Sunday. Storm chances remain prevalent through early this week. Excessive Heat Warning remains through tomorrow at 10:00 PM. Temperatures will be around the 110 marker again tomorrow, with a slight “cooldown” into late next week with temps heading towards around 105.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. Scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Isolated storms.

