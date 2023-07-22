Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storms Tonight & Through This Weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Storm chances increase this weekend
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Storms are currently impacting the Tucson metro as of 8:00. Once again, we will see storm chances for Southeastern AZ this weekend, with the chances peaking on Sunday. Storm chances remain prevalent through early this week. Excessive Heat Warning remains through tomorrow at 10:00 PM. Temperatures will be around the 110 marker again tomorrow, with a slight “cooldown” into late next week with temps heading towards around 105.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 110°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 108°, near daily record temps. Scattered storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°. Scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 109°, near daily record temps. Isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Isolated storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 107°. Isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°. Isolated storms.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
The 18-year-old mother appeared in court on Thursday.
Rhonda Jewell left the baby in the car for at least five hours, police said.
The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Mizban Ozuna Fimbres has been arrested on charges...
As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 40 percent contained.
The Adams-Robles Complex Fire is burning in Cochise County.
