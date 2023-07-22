Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunderstorms and more record breaking heat

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - 110 degrees is the expected high in Tucson Saturday. It could potentially break the day’s record high of 108 set in 2006. Saturday could also be the end of the current Excessive Heat Warning, which is set to expire at 10pm. We’ve got a pretty good chance of precipitation this weekend, mostly in the late afternoon and early evening. There is a 60% chance of rain after 6pm Saturday. With this rain, you can also expect thunderstorms and increased winds. A blowing dust warning has also been issued from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday.

