Man accused of stealing gas from car, chasing 3 men with axe near Ash Fork

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing gas from a car and then chasing the vehicle’s owner and two others with multiple weapons west of Ash Fork on Thursday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight involving an axe and machete off I-40 at Crookton Road. A deputy arrived and found four men, along with a truck, in front of a vehicle that was lifted by a jack. The deputy ordered everyone onto the ground and waited for help to arrive.

Additional YCSO deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers soon arrived to help with the situation. YCSO says that during an interview, Jason Boyd, 41, of Oregon, said he tried to steal gas from one of the men’s vehicles by using a jack. However, when the men, including the car’s owner, approached him, Boyd reportedly chased them with the jack, dropped it, then grabbed an axe from his trailer and continued running after the men. Authorities say Boyd also hit and broke a vehicle’s windshield with the axe.

Boyd was booked into the Prescott Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and criminal damage.

