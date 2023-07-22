Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man accused of stealing gas from car, chasing 3 men with axe near Ash Fork

Jason Boyd, 41, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
Jason Boyd, 41, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and criminal damage.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:27 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing gas from a car and then chasing the vehicle’s owner and two others with multiple weapons west of Ash Fork on Thursday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to a fight involving an axe and machete off I-40 at Crookton Road. A deputy arrived and found four men, along with a truck, in front of a vehicle that was lifted by a jack. The deputy ordered everyone onto the ground and waited for help to arrive.

Additional YCSO deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers soon arrived to help with the situation. YCSO says that during an interview, Jason Boyd, 41, of Oregon, said he tried to steal gas from one of the men’s vehicles by using a jack. However, when the men, including the car’s owner, approached him, Boyd reportedly chased them with the jack, dropped it, then grabbed an axe from his trailer and continued running after the men. Authorities say Boyd also hit and broke a vehicle’s windshield with the axe.

Boyd was booked into the Prescott Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and criminal damage.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn, Country Club in Tucson
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?
As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Forward progress stopped for Chimney Fire in Catalina Mountains
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson

Latest News

One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn, Country Club in Tucson
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan