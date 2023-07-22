Overnight winds create “extreme fire behavior” near Texas Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Adams-Robles Complex fire continues to burn in the Texas Canyon area. Fire officials have lifted the “SET” status for residents near I-10, Dragoon Road, and Touchstone Trail, but the concerns for this fire are far from over.

Ramona Holcombe didn’t get much sleep last night.

“We could see the flames,” Holcombe said, “we saw them coming down over the hill toward the entrance to the ranch.”

Holcombe is a resident of Triangle T Ranch, threatened by the fire.

“If it started in one place we’ve got enough wood here, enough wood there, that if it started jumping, we’d lose the ranch,” Holcombe said.

Fire officials say their attention has switched from the Robles Fire near the ranch to the Adams Peak Fire, which is becoming a growing concern for drivers traveling through that area of I-10. Wind and dry lightning from overnight storms quadrupled the Adams Peak Fire to 2,100 acres.

“We did get some thunderstorms in the area, we did not get any moisture on it,” Battalion Chief for the Department of Forestry Fire Management Lehi Vizcaino said. “We got all the outflows, so the outflows came out of the northeast and pushed that fire off the top and out into the flats on that west side.”

Vizcaino says he is also concerned about the health of his 185 personnel working in the extreme heat. They have been focusing their efforts on air supply in order to give workers a chance to rest and prevent heat-related illness.

“We’re being real tactful with how we engage,” Vizcaino said. “We’re rotating crews in and out, I’m using aviation to help support their effort to make it a little easier on them, and not over expose those firefighters on the ground.”

Despite the “SET” status being lifted for Holcombe and other residents, she knows all too well how quickly wind or lightning can change everything.

“My stuff is packed, if that tells you anything,” Holcombe said, “Everything is by the door and I know everybody else is too.”

Fire officials are asking people to pay attention if they are driving around the area near Dragoon Road on I-10. They ask people not to stop to take photos or slow down.

