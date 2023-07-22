State, AZ Governor unveils new program to protect workers and public from life-threatening heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - During the intense Arizona heat, most outside workers are given the proper water, shade and rest, but not all. And some companies likely feel they are following guidelines but are not.

That’s why the Arizona Division of Occupational Health and Safety (ADOSH) has issued a comprehensive State Emphasis Program, or SEP, aimed a “mitigating heat-related illnesses and injuries in the workplace.”

“In the middle of a devastating heat wave, Arizona’s workers need relief,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs sent a letter to utilities across the state asking them for information about their action plans to deal with the excessive heat.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

Meantime, ADOSH says this will be the first time the state has put together a comprehensive program to ensure the safety and well-being of the state’s workforce.

“We will actually conduct unannounced inspections,” said Jesse Atencio, the Director of ADOSH. “So that’s to determine what employers are doing.”

It’s not new, but OSHA generally conducts unannounced inspections, but this will be the first under the new program.

Most employers ensure their workers get plenty of water, shade and rest breaks during this long and intense heat wave, but not all employers do. And that’s one reason why the state has adopted a new plan.

“We want to ensure that employers have some way of providing the water, rest and shade and they also have some kind of plan, a program in place that incorporates climatization but also incorporates training too,” Atencio said.

That’s because this summer is not likely the last to set heat records. OSHA is preparing for the long haul. That long haul is more summers like this one, where heat domes park over our state for long periods and the workers need to be protected. “The importance of it is to start to target employers that have employees that face, will be, or likely be exposed to heat,” Atencio said.

Tucson Electric Power is one of the biggest employers that fit into that category in Southern Arizona.

TEP received the letter from Hobbs today.

It asks TEP, and other utilities, for their plans for protecting not just workers but all Arizonans during this heat wave.

“We’ll be more than happy to respond to the governor’s questions,” said Joe Barrios, a TEP spokesman. “We are already working on a response.”

That response will also include another question the governor poses how TEP and other utilities will protect the most vulnerable, such as those who can’t afford to pay their large electric bills, during this extreme heat wave.

“That’s not something that our customers have to worry about,” Barrios said. “From June through October 15th, we won’t disconnect service even if a customer is behind on their bill.”

The governor also wants to know how TEP plans to protect the public during an emergency, such as the one in the Catalina Foothills this past week when it was hit by a microburst that knocked down power poles and knocked out power to thousands of customers. “If there’s a situation where it looks like customers will be without service for an extended period of time, we’ll reach out to our community partners who may be able to support these customers,” Barrios said.

Those community partners include the Red Cross or Pima County’s Office of Emergency Management.

The Governor has also asked the utilities for a roundtable in the near future to go over plans for how they will handle future heat waves, which now appear inevitable.

Barrios said TEP will participate.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.