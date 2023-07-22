Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson

FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.
FBI presence near Glenn and Country Club.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff and Alex Valdez
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after a standoff with the FBI and several agencies near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson on Friday, July 21.

13 News reporter Alex Valdez was on the scene when the suspect, who has not been named, was taken away in an ambulance.

The FBI said agents were conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area.

A witness told 13 News the suspect was served a warrant when he took off and hid in the attic for more than six hours with no water.

The witness said agents arrived around 11 a.m.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown
Woman speaks out after FBI situation in midtown Tucson
Young woman washing her car with sponge.
Why are so many car washes popping up around Marana?
As of 3:40 p.m. Friday, the fire has burned 1,600 acres and is 40 percent contained.
Forward progress stopped for Chimney Fire in Catalina Mountains

Latest News

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Rodriguez, for one count of...
PCSD arrests suspect connected to homicide investigation
The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Renaissance Hotel.
4 injured, man arrested after overnight shooting at Westgate in Glendale
One dead following officer-involved shooting in South Tucson
Arizona unveils program to protect workers, public from life-threatening heat