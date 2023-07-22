Suspect in custody after standoff near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in custody after a standoff with the FBI and several agencies near Glenn and Country Club in Tucson on Friday, July 21.

13 News reporter Alex Valdez was on the scene when the suspect, who has not been named, was taken away in an ambulance.

The FBI said agents were conducting a court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area.

A witness told 13 News the suspect was served a warrant when he took off and hid in the attic for more than six hours with no water.

The witness said agents arrived around 11 a.m.

