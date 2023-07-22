Advertise
Wildfires are a no-drone zone

A cool photo or video is not worth the risk to everyone involved.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As wildfires continue throughout southern Arizona, officials remind people to keep their drones at home and away from the fire.

Drones can hinder efforts on the ground and in the air.

“UAS and civilian drones near wildfires and especially within temporary flight restrictions is a big no, no,” said Sean Cox, forest aviation officer for the Coronado National Forest.

Experts said flying drones could create a serious hazard for air crews working to extinguish wildfires. Pilots are unable to them or communicate with their operators. When this happens, they must land all aircraft as a safety measure.

“We recognize that it is cool to watch and everything, but that certainly hampers us because we shut our airshow down,” said Cox.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said this has happened several times this year. When planes are grounded, lives and property are put in danger.

“Crews are taken away from working to protect structures, homes, and infrastructure while we’re working to get that drone out of the airspace,” said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

If a pilot hits a drone, it could also cause extensive damage to the aircraft.

“It’s like a commercial airliner and a bird strike. Anything can happen, especially if you’re flying a drone in that airspace,” said Davila.

Landing the planes would also be a waste of time and money.

“It’s no secret that using an aircraft on a fire isn’t cheap. So now we’ve got to land, we’ve got to ground that aircraft, we’ve got to put it back in the air. You’re wasting the time of the pilots; you’re putting their lives at risk,” said Davila.

Anyone who endangers crews or people on the ground and/or interferes with wildfire suppression can be subject to civil penalties, including fines up to $25,000 and potential criminal prosecution.

Officials added that getting a cool photo or video is not worth the risk to everyone involved.

“Wildfires are a no-drone zone,” said Davila.

