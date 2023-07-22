Women speaks out after FBI situation in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A standoff in midtown is clear after a man was taken into custody.

The suspect’s friend tells 13 News the FBI was attempting to serve a warrant when her friend took off and hid in the attack.

We know very limited information at this time, however, multiple agencies such as the FBI, Tucson Police Department, and Tucson Fire Department assisted with the situation.,

The woman, who did not want to be named or on camera, said the standoff started at her home on Friday morning around 11:00.

“I opened my door and went outside and I said they can go in and because he I see he was there,” the woman said. “He went up in the crawlspace in my bedroom and then he didn’t take anything with him no water no nothing. "

The apartment complex is on E. Bermuda Street and Sparkman Blvd. The City of Tucson owns the property.

“They sent outstanding warrants since 2021,” the woman said. “He has been like on the run. He got pulled over because his truck was taken he got released because of COVID. Now they are doing a warrant sweep where they are picking everyone back up.”

FBI Phoenix tells 13 News they are conducting quote court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area. They wouldn’t emphasize what the activity was.

People nearby say flash bangs were used to get the suspect out.

Authorities even tried using their drone to find the suspect.

“I’ve been telling them if anything he is weakened by now,” the woman said. “He can’t pull up that crawl space by himself even if he was saying help me, get me down no one was in the house to even open it.”

Authorities got the suspect in custody shortly after 6:30 p.m., Friday afternoon.

He was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

We are still trying to learn more information and will of course keep up updated on the latest.

